Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

