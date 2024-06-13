Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $284.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.