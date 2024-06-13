Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.8% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TGT opened at $146.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.26.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

