Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $852,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,589,000 after buying an additional 335,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,106,000 after buying an additional 299,649 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $283.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

