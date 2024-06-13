MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $193.69 and last traded at $193.69, with a volume of 39266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.08.

Specifically, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,878,000 after buying an additional 564,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $128,535,000. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 385.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after purchasing an additional 204,660 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

