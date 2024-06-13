Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Torrid updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $688.71 million, a P/E ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

