Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $12,577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 376,278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 101,513 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 388.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

