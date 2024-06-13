Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 128.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.73. Children’s Place has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $38.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

