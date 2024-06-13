Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $1.50 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00002216 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $395.32 million and $10.96 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Raydium Profile
Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,912,410 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.
