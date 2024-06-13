Swipe (SXP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $178.62 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Swipe has a market cap of $178.62 million and $5.78 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 607,002,360 coins and its circulating supply is 606,998,180 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

