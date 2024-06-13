Financial Contrast: Western Union (NYSE:WU) versus MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Union and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 3 8 0 0 1.73 MultiPlan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $13.61, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 325.80%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Western Union.

This table compares Western Union and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 14.12% 120.76% 7.83% MultiPlan -65.83% -8.11% -1.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Union and MultiPlan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.36 billion 0.98 $626.00 million $1.69 7.50 MultiPlan $959.44 million 0.32 -$91.70 million ($0.98) -0.48

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Western Union has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Union beats MultiPlan on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

