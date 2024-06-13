Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

