Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Up 160.5% in May

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 160.5% from the May 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.8 days.
Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance
Shares of MIMTF opened at C$19.33 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 12-month low of C$17.39 and a 12-month high of C$20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.76.
Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Materials
- Trading Halts Explained
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.