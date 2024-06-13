Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Up 160.5% in May

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 160.5% from the May 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.8 days.

Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MIMTF opened at C$19.33 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 12-month low of C$17.39 and a 12-month high of C$20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.76.

Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

