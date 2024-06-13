Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the May 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.72. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, Director Joellen Legg bought 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.46 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,009.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 216.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 97,420 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter worth $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.