Argus Begins Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Investment analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

GE Vernova Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of GEV opened at $177.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.14. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $182.78.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,615,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

