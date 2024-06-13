Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Grows By 183.3%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Highway Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HIHO opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Highway’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.