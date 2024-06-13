Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mowi ASA Trading Up 1.2 %
MHGVY stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.
