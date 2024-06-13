Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INTV opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Integrated Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.23.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative return on equity of 3,899.18% and a negative net margin of 498.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

