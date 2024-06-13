ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the May 15th total of 104,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NDRA stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.06.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

