West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Performance
SCZC stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $280.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.76. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter.
West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.
