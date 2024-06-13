Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Up 185.4% in May

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,500 shares, a growth of 185.4% from the May 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Clene worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of CLNN opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 7,873.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

