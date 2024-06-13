First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the May 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TDIV stock opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.