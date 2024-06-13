Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MAA opened at $137.34 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average is $130.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

