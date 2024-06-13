Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Free Report ) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $103.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.41). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,693.47% and a negative return on equity of 280.95%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

