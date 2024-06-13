Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 171.7% in May

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.7 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

