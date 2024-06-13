Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Acquires 196,440 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,440 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for approximately 2.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $48,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Properties

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.