Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Purchases 83,431 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,431 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 2.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $49,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

American Tower stock opened at $193.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.90 and a 200 day moving average of $196.15.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

