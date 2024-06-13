Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Takes $60.95 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,591,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,952,000. UDR makes up about 3.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 22.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of UDR by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 272,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 330.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 60,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UDR opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

