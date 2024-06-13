Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $68,769,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $9,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $8,339,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,757,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $4,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Steel

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $370,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,658.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Worthington Steel Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

