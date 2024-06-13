Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $79.10 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,318,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,532 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 4.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $79,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 95.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 84.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 119,364 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 397,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $770,726 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

