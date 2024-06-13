Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $65.73 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 307.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 264,923 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 3.5% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.25% of AvalonBay Communities worth $65,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 47.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $198.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $201.14. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

