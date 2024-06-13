Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 10.4% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $193,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Up 1.1 %

PLD stock opened at $112.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

