BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Trading 0.5% Higher

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $50.27. 7,054 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2148 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About BlackRock Total Return ETF

The BlackRock Total Return ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.

