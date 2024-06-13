CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 3,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 24,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.