Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 105,743 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,743 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises about 4.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of Extra Space Storage worth $85,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 153.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.3 %

EXR opened at $154.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

