Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 726.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,509,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $137.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

