Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 141,490 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

