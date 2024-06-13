Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 469,540 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 826,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469,540 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial comprises 1.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $32,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,206,000 after buying an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,990,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

