Worthington Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Worthington Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Worthington Enterprises has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

WOR stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

