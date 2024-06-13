Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 481.8% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 102,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,751 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 207.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

