Susan Daimler Sells 5,907 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92.

Zillow Group Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 1.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

