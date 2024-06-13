Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Titilope Cole Sells 2,210 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Datadog Trading Up 3.7 %

DDOG stock opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.22, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average is $122.79.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

