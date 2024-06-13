Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,209,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,784,000 after buying an additional 180,393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,288 shares of company stock worth $918,830. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of EPRT opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.31%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

