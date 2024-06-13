Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Increases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $25,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $21,041,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,737,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 181,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.03.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

