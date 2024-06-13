Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,264 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $153.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.07. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

