Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $16.93 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,260,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $3,520,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $115.73 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

