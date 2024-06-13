Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Takes Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 213,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Safehold by 22.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 97,166 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Safehold Stock Up 2.9 %

SAFE stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.66. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.78%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

