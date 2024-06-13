Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Lowers Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNO opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

