Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Holdings Boosted by HCEP Management Ltd

HCEP Management Ltd increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of HCEP Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HCEP Management Ltd owned about 3.25% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YINN. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA YINN opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

