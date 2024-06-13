Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 183,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SHO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.